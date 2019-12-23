A woman holds a dog as the names of those killed in the 1989 anti-communist uprising scroll on the former building of the communist party central committee, the place where Nicolae Ceausescu delivered his last speech 30 years ago Sunday, in Bucharest Sunday,. Romania marks the 30th anniversary of the anti-communist uprising that started in the western Romanian town of Timisoara on Dec. 16 and in Bucharest on Dec. 21, 1989, left more than 1,000 people dead and ended the rule of dictator Ceausescu. | AP

World / Social Issues

Romanians pay tribute to victims of 1989 revolution to oust Ceausescu

AFP-JIJI

BUCHAREST – Thousands of people marched in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Sunday to remember those who lost their lives in the revolution 30 years ago that ended the communist dictatorship of Nicolae Ceausescu.

The marchers observed a minute’s silence in Revolution Square then released hundreds of balloons, which organizers said represented the 1,142 people killed during the uprising.

President Klaus Iohannis and several ministers from his centre-right administration laid commemorative wreaths and lit candles in front of a monument to the victims.

“We want to know the truth about December 1989,” Iohannis said a few hours earlier, as he opened an exhibition on the revolution.

“We want the guilty to be judged and for justice to be done,” he said.

Romania’s former president, Ion Iliescu, is currently on trial accused of crimes against humanity for his alleged role in power during the final days of the revolution.

“It’s thanks to those who died in December 1989 that we live in a free country,” said 52-year-old Veronica Nicolau at the rally.

“I came to express my gratitude to these young innocents who were killed in cold blood,” said Petre Cojan, a 73-year-old pensioner close to tears.

“One day, we will know the truth and then we will finally be able to celebrate the revolution rather than just commemorating it,” he added.

Up until Dec. 22, 1989, it was Ceausescu who gave the order to the army and the security forces to fire on protesters.

But most of the more than 900 victims died after he had been toppled from power and when Iliescu had taken over. His trial started last month.

The 1989 revolution that overthrew the Ceausescu regime began on Dec. 15 in the western city of Timisoara before reaching the capital six days later.

Ceausescu and his wife, Elena, were arrested on Dec. 22 and shot after a summary trial on Christmas Day.

Sunday’s rally was the latest in a series of events held over the past few days to commemorate the revolution.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Damascus-based state media say Israel is firing missiles into Syria
Syrian air defenses opened fire Sunday night on missiles fired from inside Israel, state media reported. Syrian state TV gave no further details but residents of Damascus said explosions could b...
A person climbs over crashed cars at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Virginia, Sunday.
63-vehicle pileup in Virginia results in dozens of injuries
A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, some critically, according to state police. The accident happened just before 8...
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, Dec. 18. Using stark "Us versus Them" language, Trump and his campaign are trying to frame impeachment not as judgment on his conduct but as a culture war referendum on him and his supporters, aiming to motivate his base heading into an election year.
White House does not want prolonged impeachment trial, or witnesses: senior official
The White House does not want to see a prolonged impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, a senior administration official said on Sunday, suggesting President Donald Trump is comfortable with proceed...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman holds a dog as the names of those killed in the 1989 anti-communist uprising scroll on the former building of the communist party central committee, the place where Nicolae Ceausescu delivered his last speech 30 years ago Sunday, in Bucharest Sunday,. Romania marks the 30th anniversary of the anti-communist uprising that started in the western Romanian town of Timisoara on Dec. 16 and in Bucharest on Dec. 21, 1989, left more than 1,000 people dead and ended the rule of dictator Ceausescu. | AP Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban (right) and President Klaus Iohannis (center) hold a flag as they walk with people to an event commemorating those killed in the 1989 anti-communist uprising, in Bucharest Sunday. | AP

, , , ,