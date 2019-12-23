A Lufthansa jetliner lands at the Sarajevo airport in Sarajevo Dec. 4. | REUTERS

Business

German union threatens Lufthansa strikes after Christmas

AFP-JIJI

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – A German cabin crew union on Sunday threatened Lufthansa with fresh walkouts after Christmas as discussions to resolve a bitter dispute over pay and conditions failed to make progress.

Speaking after the latest round of arbitration talks, the UFO union said efforts to come up with a “credible and legally secure” resolution with the help of independent mediators had failed.

While there would be no walkouts on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day, “we could now announce a strike at any time,” Vice Chairman Daniel Flohr told reporters at Frankfurt airport.

Lufthansa flight attendants staged a massive 48-hour strike last month that led to 1,500 flight cancellations at German airports, affecting some 200,000 passengers.

As well as demanding higher wages, especially for entry-level jobs, the union is seeking better benefits and easier routes into long-term contracts.

Lufthansa for a long time refused to discuss the demands, claiming the union no longer rightfully represented staff after an internal leadership struggle. It even challenged UFO’s legal status in court.

But Germany’s flagship carrier changed its stance during November’s stoppage, agreeing to arbitration with UFO leaders and two independent mediators.

Lufthansa on Sunday said it continued to expect that through arbitration “good solutions can be found” for its 22,000 cabin crew employees.

The mediators have proposed fresh talks in early January, according to DPA news agency.

Neither side gave details about the discussions, but German media have reported that UFO is seeking guarantees that flight attendants won’t face disciplinary action over the strikes.

Four of the Lufthansa group’s smaller, subsidiary airlines have also walked out in the long-running battle for better wages.

A one-day warning strike in October led to several dozen flight cancellations at Eurowings, Germanwings, SunExpress and Lufthansa CityLine.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Switzerland drops case against Saudi- and UAE-linked aerospace firm Pilatus
Switzerland has dropped a case against aerospace firm Pilatus over charges that it failed to inform the government of its ties to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have been fighting Yemen's Houthi r...
People stand in the hall of the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris Sunday. France's punishing transportation troubles may ease up slightly over Christmas, but unions plan renewed strikes and protests in January to resist government plans to raise the retirement age to 64.
Strike makes for not-so-merry Christmas travel in France
Holiday travelers across France scrambled for alternatives Sunday as an 18-day-old transport strike over pension reform saw train services slashed yet again. President Emmanuel Macron issued an ...
Works is underway at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, in March. Germany accused the U.S. of interfering in its internal affairs on Saturday for imposing sanctions on companies working on a major project to supply Western Europe with Russian gas. Swiss contractor Allseas said after the sanctions were imposed that it had "suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities."
U.S. sanctions cannot stop gas pipeline to Europe: Russia foreign minister
Russia's foreign minister insisted on Sunday that a flagship project to pipe natural gas to Europe would be finished, despite the United States slapping sanctions on the companies involved. Serg...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Lufthansa jetliner lands at the Sarajevo airport in Sarajevo Dec. 4. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,