Business

Switzerland drops case against Saudi- and UAE-linked aerospace firm Pilatus

AFP-JIJI

GENEVA – Switzerland has dropped a case against aerospace firm Pilatus over charges that it failed to inform the government of its ties to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have been fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels since 2015.

The Attorney General (OAG) confirmed reports Sunday that it had closed its investigation into part of the matter, after determining the Swiss company’s actions did not violate the law.

The ruling, first divulged by the NZZ am Sonntag weekly, followed a probe that was opened in July, a month after the foreign ministry pressed charges against the company and banned it from further operations in the two countries.

The Swiss foreign ministry said at the time that the conduct of Pilatus in Saudi Arabia and UAE was “incompatible with the federal government’s foreign policy objectives.

The Saudi and UAE air forces are key components of the Arab coalition that has bombed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, a campaign that has partly triggered what the U.N. calls the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

In 2017, Pilatus signed a five-year maintenance contract on a fleet of 55 jets it sold to the Saudi military, while the UAE has bought 25 jets from the company that it uses to train pilots.

The company’s work in the two countries “qualify as logistical support for armed forces” and must be “discontinued,” the foreign ministry said in June.

At the same time, the ministry questioned whether Pilatus was in breach of the obligation to declare its activities.

That part of the matter was then passed on to the OAG, which according to the November ruling obtained by AFP found no law had been broken.

It noted that because the economy ministry had issued temporary export permits and the government was aware of the services Pilatus was providing, there was no need to officially inform Bern.

The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and it remained unclear whether the OAG’s decision to drop the case could impact the ban on Pilatus activities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Swiss parliamentarians recently passed two motions asking Bern to rethink its interpretation of the so-called “mercenaries law” and thus allow Pilatus to resume its activities, but the government rejected them, the ATS news agency reported.

Founded in 1939, Pilatus employs around 2,000 people in central Switzerland, with a focus on aircraft production and services.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People stand in the hall of the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris Sunday. France's punishing transportation troubles may ease up slightly over Christmas, but unions plan renewed strikes and protests in January to resist government plans to raise the retirement age to 64.
Strike makes for not-so-merry Christmas travel in France
Holiday travelers across France scrambled for alternatives Sunday as an 18-day-old transport strike over pension reform saw train services slashed yet again. President Emmanuel Macron issued an ...
Works is underway at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, in March. Germany accused the U.S. of interfering in its internal affairs on Saturday for imposing sanctions on companies working on a major project to supply Western Europe with Russian gas. Swiss contractor Allseas said after the sanctions were imposed that it had "suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities."
U.S. sanctions cannot stop gas pipeline to Europe: Russia foreign minister
Russia's foreign minister insisted on Sunday that a flagship project to pipe natural gas to Europe would be finished, despite the United States slapping sanctions on the companies involved. Serg...
This undated self-made photo provided by Nancy Glynn shows Glynn, of Manchester, New Hampshire, with her son Hunter. Glynn is on the losing side of a growing movement to provide U.S. workers with paid parental leave. Congress passed a bill last week giving the country's 2.1 million government employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave as part of a defense bill that President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday.
Most U.S. workers still pay price of no paid parental leave
Nancy Glynn could not afford a funeral for her newborn son who died after a premature birth. She was already taking time off from her job as a waitress in Manchester, New Hampshire, to recover f...

, , , , , , ,