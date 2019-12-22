Construction period for Futenma replacement base extended to about 10 years

The government has decided to extend the construction period for the replacement facility of a key U.S. military base within Okinawa to about 10 years from the initial plan of five years, officials said Sunday.

The extension of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma relocation plan has become inevitable as more time is needed to reinforce the weak seafloor in an area where reclamation work is being carried out, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

With the decision, the likelihood is high that the return to Japan of land now used for the U.S. air station in a crowded residential area of Ginowan will not happen in “fiscal 2022” as agreed to by Tokyo and Washington in April 2013.

Given that the two countries have estimated that three years will be required to complete the construction of the replacement facility after the reclamation work is finished, the return of the land will be unlikely until sometime in the 2030s.

The Defense Ministry may report the extension of the construction period to a panel of experts as early as Wednesday, according to the officials.

A soft area of the seabed has been identified off the coast of Henoko, in the city of Nago, where Japan and the United States plan to reclaim about 160 hectares for the replacement facility and build a V-shaped runway.