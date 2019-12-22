Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for an extraordinary session at the Lower House of the Diet in Tokyo on Oct. 4. He travels to China on Monday where he will take part in a trilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Chengdu on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

Threat from North Korea looms as Chinese, Japanese, South Korean leaders meet

Reuters

BEIJING – The possibility of a new confrontation between Pyongyang and Washington hangs over meetings involving China, Japan and South Korea this week as speculation grows that North Korean actions could end an uneasy detente and upend recent diplomatic efforts.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping separately on Monday. The pair will then travel to the southwestern city of Chengdu for a trilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Though they are expected to discuss various economic matters, North Korea appears likely to dominate the agenda.

Pyongyang has grown increasingly frustrated that its halt of nuclear and long-range missile tests has not ended the crippling economic sanctions against it. It set a Dec. 31 deadline for the United States to make concessions, but Washington has been unmoved.

Some experts believe North Korea may be preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile soon, which would likely end the 2018 agreement struck by its leader, Kim Jong Un, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Safeguarding the stability and peace of the Korean Peninsula and pushing for a political solution to the Korean Peninsula issue are in the interests of China, Japan and South Korea,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui told reporters on Thursday.

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, met with two senior Chinese diplomats during his two-day visit to Beijing last week, following similar meetings in South Korea and Japan days earlier, as diplomats make last-ditch attempts to prevent another confrontation.

North Korea has not responded to his public call to resume dialogue, however.

“The silence, even after Biegun’s speech in Seoul, makes me concerned,” Jenny Town, managing editor at the North Korea monitoring website 38 North, said on Twitter.

Beijing, jointly with Russia, proposed on Monday that the United Nations Security Council lift some sanctions in what it calls an attempt to break the current deadlock and build support. But it’s unclear whether Beijing can convince Seoul and Tokyo to break ranks from Washington, which has made its opposition clear and can veto any resolution.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for an extraordinary session at the Lower House of the Diet in Tokyo on Oct. 4. He travels to China on Monday where he will take part in a trilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Chengdu on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

