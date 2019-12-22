Elderly woman dies Tokyo condominium fire

A fire that broke out at a condominium in central Tokyo early Sunday morning left one person dead and two others in critical condition, according to emergency personnel and local police.

The Tokyo Fire Department received an emergency call at around 5:40 a.m. and dispatched firefighters to the five-story building in Bunkyo Ward. They found two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s lying unconscious in a room on the second floor.

One of the women, Reiko Fujino, was confirmed dead at a hospital, according to officials. Fujino was living in the condominium with her brother and younger sister, they said.

The structure was located in a residential area located about 450 meters away from Kasuga Station on the Oedo subway line.