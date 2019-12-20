Japan trade industry eases export controls against South Korea ahead of Abe-Moon summit

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Friday it has eased recently tightened controls on exports to South Korea of one of three crucial chemicals used to make semiconductors — a sign of thawing tensions just days before their leaders meet in China.

METI said it is granting a three-year bulk permit to one company to ship photoresist, a chemical used to make semiconductors, to a business partner in South Korea.

The ministry said the step, which takes effect immediately, reflects the good record between the two companies. The ministry denied the gesture had anything to do with the upcoming meeting, which is part of a three-way summit to be hosted by China next week.

Ties between Japan and South Korea have plunged to their lowest level in decades since July, when Japan stepped up export controls against South Korea, citing a loss of trust and security concerns.

The move was seen as Japanese retaliation for South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate elderly former laborers for abusive treatment during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

It triggered a series of retaliatory measures by South Korea that also put a military intelligence information-sharing pact at risk.

The two sides struck a fragile truce in November after intervention by Washington to save the intelligence pact, which is a symbol of their three-way security cooperation in the face of increased threats from North Korea and China.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are to hold a one-on-one meeting on Christmas eve on the sidelines of the trilateral summit.