Vice minister of internal affairs ministry quits over leak of insurance penalties to scandal-hit Japan Post

The top bureaucrat at the internal affairs ministry resigned Friday for leaking information on administrative penalties to Japan Post Holdings Co., which is embroiled in an insurance sales scandal, the ministry said.

Vice Minister Shigeki Suzuki resigned after the ministry decided to suspend him for three months for leaking a draft penalty plan to Japan Post Holdings, the former state-owned postal and financial services group that was privatized in 2007. The government still owns 57 percent stake of the company.

“The conduct constitutes an act that hurts trust and the neutrality of official duties,” Sanae Takaichi, minister of internal affairs and communications, said at a news conference.

Takaichi added she will voluntarily return three months of her salary over the leak.

The ministry said Suzuki leaked the information to Japan Post Holdings Senior Executive Vice President Yasuo Suzuki, who used to be vice minister at the same ministry.

Japan Post Holdings said Wednesday that an internal investigation uncovered more than 12,836 cases of suspected illegal or improper insurance sales at subsidiaries Japan Post Insurance Co. and Japan Post Co. over a five-year period through March.

The internal affairs ministry has said it was considering imposing an administrative penalty on Japan Post in light of the scandal.

The Financial Services Agency is expected to order the group to halt some business at the two units, sources close to the matter said earlier.

