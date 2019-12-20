Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Greenback drifts below ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar fell below ¥109.40 amid lackluster trading in Tokyo Friday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.37-37, down from ¥109.57-57 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1117-1117, down from $1.1126-1126, and at ¥121.59-59, down from ¥121.91-91.

After slipping through ¥109.20 in overnight trading on soft U.S. economic data, the dollar rose close to ¥109.40 around midmorning thanks to buybacks. The greenback gradually lost ground thereafter.

“The dollar moved in tandem with the British pound, which fell further amid persistent concerns over a smooth Brexit,” a brokerage official said.

“Now that investors have mostly finished squaring positions ahead of the Christmas holiday season, the dollar-yen pair is struggling for direction,” a Japanese bank official said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks bleed under profit-taking pressure
Tokyo stocks lost further ground Friday, failing to shrug off profit-taking pressure and selling prompted by the yen's strengthening against the dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei average drop...
Members of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet attend a meeting Friday morning to adopt a record ¥102.66 trillion general account budget for the next fiscal year.
Cabinet approves Japan's record ¥102 trillion draft budget for fiscal 2020
The Cabinet approved Friday a record ¥102.66 trillion ($938 billion) draft budget for fiscal 2020 amid growing social security spending to support Japan's aging population, fueling conc...
The Tokyo Stock Exchange is considering cutting its number of markets from five to three as the centerpiece of stock market reforms.
Japan's sweeping stock market overhaul seen sparking mergers and acquisitions
The biggest overhaul of Japan's equity market in decades may be set to spur a wave of mergers and acquisitions. The Tokyo Stock Exchange is considering cutting its number of markets from ...

,