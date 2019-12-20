Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Dec. 11. | REUTERS

Ottawa to Washington: Don't sign China trade deal until Beijing frees Canadian pair

AP

OTTAWA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he has asked the United States to hold off on any final trade agreement with China until two Canadians detained in China have been released.

Beijing detained former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor last December in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei. The daughter of Huawei’s founder was arrested last December at the request of U.S. authorities who want her on fraud charges.

In an interview with the French-language TV network TVA that aired Thursday, Trudeau said Canada has asked the Trump administration to use ongoing trade talks with China as leverage in securing the release of the two Canadians.

“We’ve said that the United States should not sign a final and complete agreement with China that does not settle the question of Meng Wanzhou and the two Canadians,” Trudeau said in translated remarks.

No evidence has been provided in the Kovrig and Spavor cases and they have not been allowed access to family members or lawyers while in Chinese custody.

China and the U.S. are embroiled in a trade war that has at times roiled global financial markets. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Meng is not a bargaining chip in U.S.-China trade talks.

Meng is accused of lying to banks about the company’s dealing with Iran in violation of U.S. trade sanctions. She is out on bail in Vancouver and living in her multimillion-dollar mansion awaiting extradition proceedings.

Meng’s detention severely damaged Beijing’s relations with Ottawa. China has stopped importing certain Canadian products like canola, and it also re-sentenced a convicted Canadian drug smuggler to death after the Meng arrest as part of an apparent campaign of intimidation and retribution against Canada.

China has often retaliated against foreign governments and corporations in diplomatic disputes.

People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during a court appearance by Huawei Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou, outside of the British Columbia Supreme Court building in Vancouver in May. | REUTERS

