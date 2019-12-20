A French pilot checks an armed French Reaper drone before takeoff at the operation Barkhane's military base in Niamey. | AFP-JIJI

World

France deploys armed drones in Sahel anti-jihadi fight

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – France has officially deployed its first armed drones, three American-built Reapers fitted with laser-guided missiles, in its fight against a jihadi insurrection in Africa’s Sahel region, Defense Minister Florence Parly announced Thursday.

The drones, which have already since 2014 provided surveillance support to the French anti-jihadi Barkhane mission in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, will from now on also be able to strike targets, she said.

France joins a small club of countries, including the United States, Britain and Israel, that use armed, distance-piloted aircraft in combat.

The Reapers will each carry two 250-kg (550-pound) laser-guided bombs, and are entering service after a series of operational tests carried out from the airbase in the Niger capital Niamey.

“Their main missions remain surveillance and intelligence … but these can be extended to strikes,” Parly said.

“This is a new capacity, not a change in doctrine. The rules of engagement of armed drones are exactly the same as for fighter aircraft.”

France’s 4,500-strong Barkhane force is fighting a seven-year-old jihadi revolt in the Sahel that has seen thousands of civilians killed, and hundreds of thousands fleeing their homes.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Niger at the weekend to pay homage to 71 soldiers from the West African country who were killed in a jihadi attack this month.

France will also host a summit on January 12 in the southwestern town of Paul on the ongoing conflict, to be attended by the presidents of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (center), who opposed his party's move to impeach Trump and announced he'll become a Republican, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday.
Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, is joining GOP: Trump
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat who broke with his party to vote against Trump's impeachment, is becoming a Republican. "Jeff will be joi...
A Sea-Watch 3 crew member marks with spray paint a rubber boat that the NGO destroyed after rescuing 47 migrants WHO were on board, during a rescue operation by the Dutch-flagged vessel (Rear) off Libya's coast IN JANUARY. The migrant rescue boat, blocked in an Italian port for over five months after being seized by the government, was released on Thursday, the German maritime rescue group said.
German migrant rescue boat Sea-Watch 3 to sail again after being held by Italy for five months
A migrant rescue boat blocked in an Italian port for over five months after being seized by the government was released on Thursday, the German maritime rescue group said. The Sea-Watch 3 was se...
Pope Francis meets with migrants during an audience with refugees and refugees who arrived from the Greek island of Lesbos, on Thursday at the Vatican.
Pope calls for closure of Libyan detention camps where migrants are dying slowing from 'ignoble t...
Pope Francis called Thursday for the closure of Libya's migrant holding centers, saying they were places where would-be refugees are dying slowly from "ignoble torture and slavery." Francis also...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A French pilot checks an armed French Reaper drone before takeoff at the operation Barkhane's military base in Niamey. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , ,