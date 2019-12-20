U.S. President Donald Trump sits between Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg (RIGHT) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a roundtable at Boeing in St. Louis last year. | REUTERS

Business

Trump called Boeing CEO ahead of Max shutdown announcement, was assured of no layoffs: source

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump phoned the head of Boeing ahead of the company’s announcement on Monday that it was halting production of the 737 Max, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the company was hit by two downgrades to its debt rating, including by S&P on Thursday, amid the drawn-out process for returning the once popular aircraft to the skies.

The Max has been grounded since mid-March following two deadly crashes that together killed 346 people.

Trump called Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg on Sunday for details about the Max production plans, the person said, confirming reports in U.S. media.

Muilenburg assured Trump that the company’s plan to halt output on the troubled plane would not result in layoffs, the person told AFP.

Boeing announced Monday that it was shutting down production for an unspecified time, saying the move was necessary because the regulatory process to recertify the plane was taking longer than expected.

That has hampered the ability to safely deliver some 400 planes built and stored since the regulators grounded the popular aircraft.

The Max crisis is expected to hit Boeing’s earnings for the next couple of years and economists say the temporary halt to production will constrain U.S. economic growth through at least the first quarter of 2020 because of the damage done to exports and suppliers.

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday cut Boeing’s credit grade a notch to “A-” and warned the rating could go lower “depending on if Boeing resumes production and deliveries of the Max without significant damage to its competitive position.”

But the agency warned that “the longer production is halted, the more likely that some, especially smaller suppliers, could run into liquidity problems,” which in turn could hinder Boeing’s ability to ramp up production once again.

“Stopping and restarting could be costly and difficult.”

Moody’s also cut the manufacturer’s debt rating by one notch late Wednesday.

Moody’s analyst Jonathan Root cited “the uncertainty and elevated risk — both financial and operational — for Boeing and its broader supply chain over the ensuing period.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

In this image released by NASA, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft onboard rolls out of the Vertical Integration Facility on DWednesday to the launchpad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Friday Orbital Flight Test at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Boeing faces huge test with Friday's launch of Starliner to ISS
NASA's effort to resume flying American astronauts on American spacecraft — something that hasn't happened since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011 — faces a major test this weekend. Over t...
A man vapes on the beach in Nice, France, in January.
Instagram bans 'influencers' from promoting vaping and tobacco products and guns
Social media "influencers" will no longer be allowed to promote vaping, tobacco products and weapons on Instagram as the Facebook-owned platform doubles down on its existing ad policies banning the...
An iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans in August. Facebook says it won't allow interference with the U.S. census on its platform, including posting misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and the consequences of taking part.
Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 U.S. census
Facebook plans to clamp down on attempts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 U.S. census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can parti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump sits between Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg (RIGHT) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a roundtable at Boeing in St. Louis last year. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,