Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firms above ¥109.50 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar rose above ¥109.50 in Tokyo Thursday amid receding concern over a slowdown in the global economy.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.57-57, up from ¥109.43-47 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1126-1126, down from $1.1130-1130, and at ¥121.91-91, up from ¥121.81-81.

The dollar topped ¥109.50 in overnight trading and climbed close to ¥109.70 around midmorning on real demand-backed buying by Japanese importers.

But the greenback slipped through ¥109.60 later in the morning on media reports that the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump, traders said. The dollar turned static in the afternoon.

The impeachment news failed to cause confusion in the market because participants were confident of Trump’s survival in a trial in the Republican-led Senate, a Japanese bank official said. “But a mood against active dollar buying grew,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

Investors reacted little to a news conference held by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda after the end of the central bank’s two-day Policy Board meeting through Thursday, in which no policy change was made as was expected, traders said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan's labor productivity still lowest among G7 members in 2018
Japan's labor productivity remained the lowest among the Group of Seven countries in 2018, public interest foundation the Japan Productivity Center said Wednesday. Based on data from the ...
Hitachi Ltd. is accelerating the reorganization of its group businesses by selling subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Co. to Showa Denko K.K.
Hitachi to sell chemical unit and diagnosis imaging equipment business
Machinery giant Hitachi Ltd. said Wednesday that it will sell its subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Co. to Showa Denko K.K. and its diagnosis imaging equipment business to Fujifilm Holdings Corp. for ...
The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday.
Bank of Japan keeps policy steady after Abe announces fiscal package
The Bank of Japan left policy untouched Thursday as a government stimulus package, progress in U.S.-China trade talks and signs of a bottoming of the global slowdown brightened the economic outl...

,