An earthquake drill is held at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, a venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

National

Large-scale earthquake drill held at 2020 Olympic venues in Tokyo

Kyodo

A large-scale safety drill for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was held at competition venues in Tokyo for the first time Thursday to prepare for a possible major earthquake during the event.

Police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel joined the drill held by the Olympic organizing committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre and other venues to ensure the safety of spectators in the event of a major quake.

The drill was based on the assumption that a quake with a maximum reading on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale hits the metropolitan area at 9:15 a.m. on July 26 next year, when events are scheduled to be held across 20 venues.

At the gymnastics center, Japanese and English announcements were made to call on spectators to be calm and protect themselves, while firefighters talked to injured people to determine the severity of their wounds in order to prioritize treatment.

Metropolitan government officials, meanwhile, escorted about 150 people who were outside the venue to a nearby park that has been designated as a temporary evacuation site.

RELATED STORIES

Wheelchair users also took part in the drill, while those who were visually impaired linked arms with the officials to evacuate.

Drinking water was handed out to the evacuees with the assumption that the sun would be out and temperatures would be high.

At a disaster management meeting held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, related agencies reported on their relief efforts and shared information on the damage situation.

“I would like everyone to do everything possible to handle the situation and to offer support to both domestic and overseas visitors,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told the participants.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Aomori Prefecture area
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 50 kilometers off eastern Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday at 3:21 p.m. The...
The Sannai-Maruyama site, a large Jomon Period archaeological site in Aomori Prefecture, will be recommended by the government as a candidate for the World Cultural Heritage list.
Japan to recommend Jomon Period sites for World Cultural Heritage list
The government decided Thursday to recommend the Jomon Period archaeological sites in northern Japan as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage candidate for 2021. Japan will submit its formal r...
Elderly drivers attend a road safety class in Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture.
Elderly drivers in Japan would have to pass test to renew licenses under bill
A new bill requiring elderly drivers with a history of traffic offenses to take a driving skills test when renewing their licenses will be submitted to the Diet next year, government officials said...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An earthquake drill is held at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, a venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

, , , ,