The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Dec. 19 at 3:21 p.m. is located in Aomori Prefecture | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Aomori Prefecture area

Staff report

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 50 kilometers off eastern Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday at 3:21 p.m.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

