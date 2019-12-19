World / Science & Health

'This is not our winter': Moscow temperatures hit 133-year high

MOSCOW – Residents of Moscow are wondering where winter has gone as the highest December temperatures in 133 years deprive the Russian capital of its customary covering of snow.

“This is not our winter,” said pensioner Ludmila Biryukova. “It came from somewhere else.”

At a time when snow often blankets the streets and icicles hang from buildings, the temperature in Moscow is expected to reach 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 Fahrenheit) overnight on Wednesday, according to Elena Vosolyuk of the FOBOS weather center.

The last time Moscow was warmer than 5.3 C on Dec. 18 was in 1886, she said. The usual air temperature for Dec. 18 is minus 6.2 C, according to Russia’s Hydrometeorological Research Center.

The unseasonable warmth has been brought by an atmospheric front from the Atlantic Ocean, and rain, not snow, is forecast for the New Year’s holiday, Russia’s main festive celebration.

At Moscow State University’s Apothecary Garden, snowdrops and rhododendron are among flowers that have mistaken the soft soil for the early onset of spring.

“The plants were deceived by this (warm weather) and decided it is spring already, so they are in bloom,” said head gardener Anton Dubinyuk, warning that could mean less color later.

“These flowers will certainly not survive when the cold comes. So there will be no spring blossom,” he said.

Biryukova, who was walking in the Apothecary Garden, said: “I was born here and have lived here my whole life. We are used to real winters.”

Flowers blossom in the Apothecary Garden at Moscow State University on Wednesday. | REUTERS

