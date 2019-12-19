Amazon's Echo Spot device powered by its Alexa digital assistant is seen at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. Amazon, Apple and Google announced plans Wednesdayt to develop a common technology standard for smart home products, in a move aimed at enabling more connected devices to speak to each other.The move aims to bring together the variety of standards for devices operating on digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. | AFP-JIJI

Apple, Amazon, Google partner to make smart home devices more compatible

BANGALORE, INDIA – Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are partnering to lay the groundwork for better compatibility among their smart home products, the companies said on Wednesday.

Zigbee Alliance, whose members include IKEA and NXP Semiconductors among others, will also contribute to the project, titled “Connected Home over IP.

The group aims to make it easier for device manufacturers to build products that are compatible with smart home and voice services such as Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

Amazon had launched a similar initiative earlier this year that allows users to access Alexa, Microsoft Corp’s Cortana and multiple other voice-controlled virtual assistant services from a single device.

