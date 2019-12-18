China, Japan defense ministers agree to boost mutual trust

The defense ministers of China and Japan agreed Wednesday to boost mutual trust and strengthen communication amid growing Japanese concerns over China’s increasing military assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

“We want to strengthen communication and boost mutual trust to build a constructive bilateral security relationship,” Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said at the start of the meeting.

While also expressing a desire to increase mutual trust, Defense Minister Taro Kono made clear that there are still various concerns between the two countries including the East China Sea.

“We have strong concerns especially regarding Chinese vessels and airplanes in the sea and airspace surrounding the Senkaku Islands,” Kono said. The Senkakus are claimed also by China.

This is the first visit by a Japanese defense chief to China since 2009, reflecting a recent thaw in bilateral ties that had previously grown frosty over wartime history and territory.

Kono told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday that he plans to have a “frank discussion” over various security and defense issues with Wei.

Japan and China are seeking to soon open a hotline under the bilateral Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism launched in June last year. The plan is aimed at averting accidental clashes between Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the Chinese military at sea and in the air.

The two countries have yet to settle a dispute over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which Beijing claims and calls Diaoyu. Chinese vessels have entered Japanese territorial waters near the islets on numerous occasions.

During his last visit to Beijing in August as foreign minister, Kono told his then-Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that “a real solution” is needed regarding the islets in order to deepen Sino-Japanese ties.

The Japanese government expects Kono’s two-day visit to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s planned three-day trip to China from Monday for a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to make his first state visit to Japan next spring.