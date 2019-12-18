A boat and a kayaker cross Amsterdam's "bubble barrier" on Oct. 31. | THE GREAT BUBBLE BARRIER / VIA REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Amsterdam trials 'bubble barrier' to clean river of plastic waste

Reuters

AMSTERDAM – Amsterdam is trying out a “bubble barrier” to help remove plastic from the city’s canals by capturing trash hidden beneath the surface of the water.

While the project, launched in November, is just a small-scale test right now, the startup behind it hopes it could be deployed elsewhere, if successful.

“A bubble barrier is basically a tube that we place on the bottom of the river or canal, that has holes in it and we press air through it; that creates a bubble curtain,” said Francis Zoet, the Great Bubble Barrier project’s technical director.

Because the tube lies diagonally across the canal, the bubbles work with the flow of water in the canal to float the waste and then shuttle it into a collector on the side.

Bubbles do not interfere with passing boats, and do not pose a major obstacle for fish or birds.

While Amsterdam already has four boats that collect around 42,000 kg of plastic a year, the boats can only pick up the rubbish on the surface and some smaller pieces are missed altogether.

“What people don’t realize is that every piece of plastic which falls into the water in the canals is eventually flowing out to the North Sea. We want to prevent that,” said Roy Leysner of Waternet, part of the local water authority which is funding the project together with the City of Amsterdam.

Rivers are a major conduit of plastic pollution into the world’s oceans, carrying up to 4 million metric tons of plastic to the sea each year, according to estimates by the Hemholtz Center for Environmental Research in Germany.

A Dutch nonprofit has also launched a system to collect surface river trash using floating barriers.

Zoet of the Amsterdam bubble project said the two concepts are complementary. “We support “basically every initiative that is focused on reducing the plastic soup,” she said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meeting with reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday, dismissed the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, saying: "I'm not an impartial juror. This is a political process." With him are Sens. Roy Blunt (left) and Joni Ernst.
When Trump goes on trial, the rules will be unsure but not the outcome
The prosecutors, Democrats, want to call witnesses to testify. The defense — the White House — rejects the idea as "laughable." Welcome to the trial of a U.S. president, where...
This anchor found off Mexico may have been part of the ground tackle used during the scuttling of Hernan Cortes' fleet in 1519.
16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest
Archaeologists have discovered two iron ship anchors off Mexico's Gulf Coast that they say date back 500 years and could have belonged to Spaniard Hernan Cortes' fleet, which landed in 1519 before ...
A letter from President Donald Trump to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is photographed Tuesday in Washington.
House nears impeachment as Trump decries 'vicious crusade'
On the eve of almost-certain impeachment, President Donald Trump fired off a furious letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the "vicious crusade" against him, while Democrats am...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A boat and a kayaker cross Amsterdam's "bubble barrier" on Oct. 31. | THE GREAT BUBBLE BARRIER / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,