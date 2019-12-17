Business / Corporate

Apa Group opens 913-room hotel in Osaka

JIJI

OSAKA – Real estate and hotel developer Apa Group opened in Osaka on Tuesday a 32-story hotel with 913 guest rooms, making it one of the largest inns in western Japan.

The Apa Hotel & Resort Midosuji Hommachi Eki Tower has direct connections with Hommachi Station, which serves Osaka Metro Co.’s Midosuji, Chuo and Yotsubashi lines.

Apa Group expects demand from foreign visitors to grow leading up to the 2025 World Expo in the city.

The company aims to expand its hotel business in Osaka, with plans to open the 34-story 1,709-room Apa Hotel & Resort Osaka Umeda Eki Tower in 2022 and the 39-story, 2,064-room Apa Hotel & Resort Osaka Namba Eki Tower in 2023.

The Hommachi hotel has an outdoor bath and a swimming pool.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Crown sedans move along the assembly line at the Toyota Motor Corp. Motomachi plan in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.
Toyota group aims to raise global vehicle sales in 2020
Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its group plans to sell 10.77 million vehicles worldwide in 2020, slightly up from 10.72 million vehicles estimated for this year. The figure would mark an...
Yoshihiko Shimizu
Japanese securities firm SMBC Nikko to offer option of three-day workweek
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. is planning to introduce in fiscal 2020 a system that allows employees to work three or four days a week, according to President Yoshihiko Shimizu. The measure ...
Nippon Steel Corp.'s Nagoya Works
Nippon Steel and ArcelorMittal complete ¥772 billion India steel firm purchase
Japan's biggest steel-maker, Nippon Steel Corp., and multinational giant ArcelorMittal SA have completed the purchase of Essar Steel India Ltd. for 500 billion rupees (¥772 billion).

, ,