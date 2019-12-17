Asia Pacific

Gay Saudi couple seeking refuge in Australia released from detention

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY – Two gay Saudi journalists who were detained in Australia as they sought permanent refuge have been released while their asylum claims are processed, their lawyer said Tuesday.

The pair, identified only as Sultan and Nassar, arrived in Australia on tourist visas in October and were taken into immigration detention when it became clear they were seeking to settle permanently.

Nassar was released on Friday and, after a bureaucratic delay, Sultan was released Tuesday.

One of the men had been working for the kingdom’s media ministry and foreign news outlets. The other’s employer has not been specified.

The pair had decided to flee Saudi Arabia when they were called in for questioning by the authorities and it became clear their relationship was known.

Gay sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia and punishable by death.

On arrival in Australia, they cleared passport control but were detained when questioned at customs.

The two men have now been granted bridging visas while their cases work their way through the asylum process.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives for a meeting with South Korea's "special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs" Lee Do-hoon (not pictured) at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Monday.
U.S. rejects sanctions relief for North Korea as Trump says he will 'take care of' Pyongyang's plans
The U.S. has knocked back a call to ease sanctions on North Korea despite threats of further provocations, with President Donald Trump saying he would "take care of" any threats the regime had i...
Image Not Available
Australian court sentences would-be airline bombers to 76 years in prison
Two brothers have been sentenced to a total of 76 years in prison by an Australian court for planning to blow up an Etihad Airways flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi with a bomb hidden in a meat grind...
A wallaby hops across a road to flee a fire near Mangrove Mountain, north of Sydney, on Dec. 10. With bushland tinder-box dry, authorities warned they would not be able to contain some of the 100 fires still ablaze in the country.
Australian firefighters warn of uncontrollable blazes as conditions worsen
Firefighters in Australia warned Tuesday they would not be able to contain some of the 100 fires still ablaze in the country before conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week. Temper...

, , , ,