Draft bill would require IT giants to report regularly to Japanese government

A government panel put together on Tuesday a draft bill to regulate information technology giants, including plans to have companies with a significant market presence submit regular reports to the government.

The Headquarters for Digital Market Competition, chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, will work out further details in hope of submitting the bill to the ordinary session next year at the Diet.

The draft bill aims to keep one-sided deals in check by requiring online shopping website operators and others to disclose their contract terms with stores that use their platforms to sell products.

IT firms of a certain scale are expected to be defined as digital platformers. They will be subject to strict regulations, and will have to report their management situation to the government on a regular basis.

Noting that discussions on regulations for the IT giants have started to intensify worldwide, Suga said at the meeting that the draft bill “showed our country’s (stance) on what the new rules for the digital market should be.”

The digital platformers are expected to include U.S. IT giants Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., collectively known as GAFA, as well as major Japanese IT firms Rakuten Inc. and Yahoo Japan Corp., a unit of Z Holdings Corp.

Such firms’ online shopping and app sales are considered to be in scope of the draft bill, and the government has already conducted related investigations.

IT companies, which have a huge number of customers, are often in an advantageous position over their clients, with IT firms having unilaterally raised their commission charges in some cases.

The government will request that digital platformers disclose information and build systems to ensure fairness in operations. It will also work on developing laws so that the state will be able to take administrative action, including issuing business improvement orders, if there are any problems.