Musicians play sanshin three-stringed instruments from Okinawa Prefecture during a Japanese traditional arts show at the Sydney Opera House on Monday. | KYODO

National

Japanese artists celebrate Reiwa Era at Sydney Opera House

Kyodo

SYDNEY – The largest-ever gathering of traditional Japanese artists in Sydney performed together on Monday in celebration of the new imperial era at the World Heritage listed Sydney Opera House.

All proceeds from the “Japan Spectacular” performance were donated to a Japan Club of Sydney charity established in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan, which brings children from across Fukushima Prefecture to have homestay experiences in Sydney.

“At this time when the new era, Reiwa, has begun and the Tokyo Olympics will be occurring next year, I hope we can also look back to the good old days through the appeal of traditional Japanese culture,” said Yukiko Hirano, who leads the JCS Rainbow Project.

About 400 people came to see the two-hour performance featuring taiko drummers and Okinawa sanshin string instrumentalists, along with noninstrumental performances by swordsmen and kimono-clad traditional dancers for the one-night-only show.

Rufus Whitlemore, 24, and Rhian Owen, 25, came to the show as part of their holiday to Australia from Britain.

“It’s very different from any Western theatre I’ve been to. There’s such a huge range of performances,” said Whittlemore, who was particularly impressed by an ikebana demonstration performed to live koto music.

“The respect the performers show to nature is lovely,” said Owen, commenting on the show’s “Day in the life of Japan” theme, which began with a sunrise and sounds of the ocean.

The new era started May 1 when Emperor Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne after former Emperor Akihito abdicated the previous day.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Workers look up at the launch pad gantry at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture in October 2018.
Japan to launch intelligence-gathering satellite in January
An H-IIA rocket carrying a government optical intelligence-gathering satellite is scheduled for launch in January, according to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. The device will join Japan's seve...
The government is working on a law designed to draw more tourists to cultural facilities like the National Museum of Western Art in Tokyo's Ueno Park.
Japan eyes new law to draw more tourists to museums
The government has decided to craft a law aimed at attracting more foreign visitors to museums and other cultural facilities outside of Japan's major cities, according to sources familiar with the ...
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (left) and then-President Lee Myung-bak (right) of South Korea hold talks at the Kyoto State Guesthouse in December 2011.
Japan's 2012 'comfort women' proposal included apology to victims by envoy, ex-officials say
An apology to surviving "comfort women" by the Japanese ambassador as well as humanitarian measures funded by Japan were proposed in 2012, by the government of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, to hea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Musicians play sanshin three-stringed instruments from Okinawa Prefecture during a Japanese traditional arts show at the Sydney Opera House on Monday. | KYODO

, ,