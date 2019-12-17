Michael Flynn (center) arrives at federal court in Washington in 2017. A judge set a sentencing hearing for Flynn after rejecting arguments from the former Trump administration national security adviser that prosecutors had withheld evidence favorable to his case. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Judge sets Michael Flynn sentencing, rejects defense arguments

AP

WASHINGTON – A federal judge on Monday scheduled a sentencing hearing for next month for Michael Flynn after rejecting arguments from the former Trump administration national security adviser that prosecutors had withheld evidence favorable to his case.

The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington pushes the case closer to a resolution following months of challenges and arguments from Flynn’s attorneys, who had accused the Justice Department of not producing evidence that they insisted was relevant to the prosecution.

Sullivan disagreed in a lengthy opinion Monday, saying Flynn’s attorneys had failed “to explain how most of the requested information that the government has not already provided to him is relevant and material to his underlying offense.”

Flynn, of Middletown, Rhode Island, was supposed to have been sentenced a year ago after admitting lying to the FBI about his interactions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States. He abruptly asked for the hearing to be postponed so that he could continue cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of securing a lighter punishment for himself.

Since then, he has changed attorneys, who have challenged the basis for the prosecution and accused prosecutors of holding onto relevant information that they said could point to his innocence.

Sullivan rejected those arguments, as well as defense efforts to connect Flynn’s case to that of the late Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens. That case, which was also presided over by Sullivan, was ultimately thrown out amid allegations that prosecutors withheld favorable evidence.

“This case is not United States v. Theodore F. Stevens,” Sullivan wrote.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Cuban Foreign Ministry General Director for U.S. Affairs Carlos Fernandez de Cossio attends the annual U.S.-Cuban academic conference in Havana Monday.
Cuba said braced for United States to sever diplomatic relations
Cuba's Communist government is braced for the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to sever diplomatic relations although it hopes that does not come to pass, a top Cuban diplomat said on ...
Wisconsin voters cast their ballots in the state's primary at the South Shore Park Pavilion in Milwaukee in 2016. A judge's ruling to purge up to 234,000 voter registrations in swing state Wisconsin had Democrats vowing Monday to double down on efforts to make sure anyone kicked off the rolls is able to re-register before the 2020 presidential election.
Wisconsin Democrats vow to register voters who may be purged
Democrats in the key swing state of Wisconsin vowed Monday to double down on efforts to ensure that any voters whose registrations are nullified by a judge's recent ruling will be able to register ...
Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas leaves after a status hearing at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York Dec. 2.
Rudy Giuliani associate denies hiding Russian payment, asks to stay free on bail
An associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on Monday urged a judge to let him stay free on bail while he awaits trial, denying prosecutors' accusations that he li...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Michael Flynn (center) arrives at federal court in Washington in 2017. A judge set a sentencing hearing for Flynn after rejecting arguments from the former Trump administration national security adviser that prosecutors had withheld evidence favorable to his case. | AP

, , , ,