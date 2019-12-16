The government is working on a law designed to draw more tourists to cultural facilities like the National Museum of Western Art in Tokyo's Ueno Park. | KYODO

National

Japan eyes new law to draw more tourists to museums

Kyodo

The government has decided to craft a law aimed at attracting more foreign visitors to museums and other cultural facilities outside of Japan’s major cities, according to sources familiar with the plan.

The law would enable the government to provide subsidies aimed at improving access to such facilities. It is part of the government’s efforts to increase the number of tourists visiting areas beyond Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto and to promote Japanese culture and history.

Boosting the tourism appeal of regional areas is seen as a key step for the government to hit its target of drawing 40 million foreign visitors in 2020 and 60 million in 2030.

Under the planned law, the government would give subsidies to projects aimed at improving transportation from railway stations and airports to cultural facilities like museums, theaters and music halls.

The financial support would also go toward improving Wi-Fi access and multilingual services at such facilities and upgrading their ability to accept cashless payments for tickets, the sources said Monday.

Relevant entities such as museum operators and municipalities would need to draw up tourism-boosting plans before they can become eligible for the assistance.

The government is expected to submit the bill to the Diet during the regular legislative session that will start in January, according to the sources.

They said the program will receive about ¥2 billion in funding for fiscal 2020, which will start April 1. Around 25 locations across the country will be selected for consideration during the first year.

The number of visitors to museums, zoos, aquariums and botanical gardens Japan hit a record of over 140 million in fiscal 2017, apparently reflecting their popularity among foreign tourists, according to data from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Workers look up at the launch pad gantry at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture in October 2018.
Japan to launch intelligence-gathering satellite in January
An H-IIA rocket carrying a government optical intelligence-gathering satellite is scheduled for launch in January, according to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. The device will join Japan's seve...
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (left) and then-President Lee Myung-bak (right) of South Korea hold talks at the Kyoto State Guesthouse in December 2011.
Japan's 2012 'comfort women' proposal included apology to victims by envoy, ex-officials say
An apology to surviving "comfort women" by the Japanese ambassador as well as humanitarian measures funded by Japan were proposed in 2012, by the government of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, to ...
People gather as a ferry completes its final trip Sunday night of the Uko route across the Seto Inland Sea, at Uno Port in Tamano, Okayama Prefecture.
Ferry service in western Japan ends 109 years of history
A ferry connecting Uno Port in Okayama Prefecture and Takamatsu Port in Kagawa Prefecture has ceased services after 109 years. The ferry completed its last trip across the Seto Inland Sea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The government is working on a law designed to draw more tourists to cultural facilities like the National Museum of Western Art in Tokyo's Ueno Park. | KYODO

, , , ,