Japan and South Korean export control officials meet in bid to restore trust

For the first time in 3½ years, Japanese and South Korean export control officials met Monday in Tokyo in what could be a key step toward easing months of economic friction and sour diplomatic relations.

The meeting is being viewed as tangible progress toward restoring trust between the two countries and could build positive momentum in the days leading up to planned talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Moon Jae-in next week in China.

The export talks, which lasted the full day at the Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry, was led by Yoichi Iida, director general of METI’s trade control department, and Lee Ho-hyeon, director general for international trade policy at South Korea’s trade ministry.

Before the meeting, however, the two sides appeared to be going in with different expectations. South Korean officials said the dialogue would be the first step for Japan to wind down enhanced screening measures on some of South Korea’s export materials, while Japanese officials asserted that such a move was not guaranteed.

Appearing Monday morning at a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga refrained from speculating on the dialogue’s outcome, reminding reporters that Japan operates its export control system by evaluating various factors, including its counterpart’s export control system.

“First off, this is not a matter that we will decide by just consulting with other countries,” Suga said.

Starting in the summer, Japan intensified the screening process for exporting three key chemicals to South Korea that are needed to manufacture semiconductors and display panels. Japan also removed South Korea from a list of countries deemed to have sufficient export controls, citing concerns over Seoul’s checks on materials that can be used for conventional weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

The moves developed into an economic tit-for-tat that worsened diplomatic relations already made shaky by wartime labor issues. Tokyo justified the decisions by pointing out that trust with Seoul has diminished, citing unsatisfactory export controls and historical issues. This prompted Seoul to downgrade its own trade relations with Japan.

At one point, relations soured to the point that Seoul announced it would terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement, a military intelligence pact between the two countries to exchange sensitive information, primarily on missile threats from North Korea.

Just hours before the agreement was due to expire last month, however, South Korea reversed the move and withdrew a complaint at the World Trade Organization over Japan’s export controls.