JR East unveils luxury Saphir Odoriko express

East Japan Railway Co. unveiled its new luxury Saphir Odoriko express train Monday to the media ahead of its March 14 launch between Tokyo and a spa resort area in central Japan.

The eight-car train with all Green Car, or first-class, seating is named after the French word for “sapphire” and themed on the blue ocean and sky of the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture. It can carry up to 164 passengers and will connect Tokyo and Shinjuku stations in the metropolitan area with Izukyu Shimoda station in Shizuoka.

The first carriage has 20 premium Green Car seats arranged in pairs, while the following two cars consist of private compartments for four or six people.

The fourth car is a cafeteria serving noodles cooked to order, while the remaining cars feature standard Green Car seating.

The train operator, also known as JR East, newly created two E261 series trains for the service, meaning that the 251 series Super View Odoriko express trains currently connecting the capital and Shizuoka Prefecture will be scrapped.