2012 'comfort women' proposal included apology to victims by the Japanese ambassador: top officials

An apology to surviving victims by the Japanese ambassador and a Japan-funded humanitarian measure were part of a 2012 proposal by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda’s government to repair a long-standing riff with South Korea over “comfort women,” former senior officials of both countries said Sunday.

Comfort women is a euphemism for women who worked at wartime military brothels, including those who did so against their will, to provide sex to Japanese soldiers.

While South Korea has long called on Japan to acknowledge state responsibility for the wartime brothels, Tokyo argued that the proposal amounted to an admission of “public responsibility” for the issue.

A former senior South Korean official said Seoul countered that it would accept the deal even if Tokyo did not explicitly admit state responsibility, provided it did not deny such responsibility. Ultimately, however, the two sides were unable to bridge their differences.

Then-South Korean President Lee Myung-bak’s trip to a pair of islets disputed between the two sides in August of that year, which drew an angry response from Japan, effectively nixed any chance of the proposal moving forward. The South Korean-controlled islets in the Sea of Japan are known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

At the end of 2015, the government under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the administration of then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye reached a landmark deal to “finally and irreversibly” settle the comfort women issue.

The deal included a foundation that was put in charge of handing out cash payments to the victims and their families from a ¥1 billion (about $8.8 million) fund provided by Japan.

However, there was no in-person apology from a representative of the Japanese government to the victims.

According to a Japanese Foreign Ministry official, in March 2012, Vice Foreign Minister Kenichiro Sasae visited South Korea during which he sought a resolution to the contentious issue with a three-pronged proposal.

Specifically, he proposed a Japanese government-funded humanitarian measure, individual apologies to the victims by the Japanese ambassador, and an apology by Noda to Lee. The humanitarian measure would have been announced at a summit.

At the same time, Sasae communicated that there was no change in Tokyo’s official position that the matter of compensation for the women was settled under the 1965 treaty that normalized relations. For the humanitarian measure, construction of a monument to the women rather than payments to the victims was planned.

On April 20 of that year, Tsuyoshi Saito, who was deputy chief Cabinet secretary and involved in talks with Seoul, held negotiations on the proposal at the South Korean presidential office with Chun Yung-woo, Lee’s national security adviser.

Saito said he sought understanding that the appropriation from the Japanese government and Noda’s apology together amounted to “an admission of public responsibility,” but received no reply.

Chun for his part said that Seoul proposed accepting the offer provided Tokyo agreed to the condition of not denying that the government-funded assistance was tantamount to recognition of state responsibility.

“The president also signed off on this policy, but Mr. Saito rejected it,” Chun said.

Saito insists that there was “no such condition,” and points out that the failure to reach a deal led to the deterioration of the relationship.

Chun echoed that view, saying, “If an agreement had been reached, the president’s trip to Dokdo would not have gone ahead.”