National / Politics

Japan and South Korea agree on importance of solving wartime labor row

Kyodo

MADRID – Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, reaffirmed the importance of solving a bilateral dispute over wartime labor compensation during a brief meeting in Madrid on Sunday night, a senior Japanese official said.

Motegi and Kang held talks for around 10 minutes in the Spanish capital on the sidelines of a ministerial conference of Asian and European countries, as bilateral tensions remain over the wartime labor issue.

The two also discussed export controls and North Korea’s nuclear program.

Kang called for the early withdrawal of the stricter regulations Japan imposed on exports to its neighbor of materials needed to manufacture semiconductors and display panels, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The ministers confirmed that they will lay the groundwork for a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to be held later this month in Chengdu, China.

RELATED STORIES

Motegi and Kang also agreed to prepare for their next meeting in Chengdu when their leaders meet, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry official.

The brief meeting came with ties between the neighboring countries at their lowest point in years over the wartime labor dispute and trade controls.

Relations soured following rulings last year by the South Korean Supreme Court ordering Japanese companies to compensate people who claimed they were subject to forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

A formal meeting between the two foreign ministers was initially planned for Monday in Madrid on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Meeting, but several Japanese government sources had said official talks were canceled due to scheduling difficulties.

Abe and Moon are slated to hold their first formal talks in more than a year on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with China, with the focus on whether they can ease tensions that are already taking an economic toll and have threatened to undermine security cooperation in the face of missile threats from North Korea.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Remains of Marine killed in Tarawa battle to be buried in Kentucky
A U.S. Marine who died in the battle for the Pacific Ocean island of Tarawa during World War II is scheduled to be buried Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency sa...
Keiichi Tadaki (left), the head of the third-party panel investigating Kansai Electric Power Co.'s gift scandal, speaks at a news conference at the utility's headquarters in Osaka.
Kepco's investigative panel can't make year-end deadline for Takahama gift scandal report
A third-party panel investigating the Kansai Electric Power Co. gifts scandal involving its executives and a former deputy mayor said Sunday it has interviewed over 700 people since October but can...
Image Not Available
Japanese support rate for Abe's Cabinet tumbles to 42%, dropping for second month in a row
The approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet has fallen 6.0 points since November to 42.7 percent, marking the second straight month of decline, amid criticism he uses taxpayers' ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha | KYODO

, , , ,