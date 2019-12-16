Chairman and Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks before the start of the House Judiciary Committee's vote on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington Friday. Nadler said Sunday that President Trump's misconduct amounted to "a crime in progress" that threatens U..S democracy, as the full House prepares for a historic vote on impeachment. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Key Democrat says Trump impeachment is needed to stop 'a crime in progress' but Republicans already against ouster

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – A key Democratic lawmaker said Sunday that President Donald Trump’s misconduct amounted to “a crime in progress” that threatens U.S. democracy, as the full House prepares for a historic vote on impeachment.

“Do we have a constitutional democracy, or do we have a monarchy, where the president is unaccountable?” Rep. Jerry Nadler asked on ABC’s “This Week.”

“That’s what’s at stake here.”

He expressed anger with Senate Republicans who said they had already made up their mind to exonerate the president — even without hearing evidence or testimony — in the Senate trial expected next month.

When the House convenes Wednesday to weigh the two charges approved by Nadler’s Judiciary Committee, Trump is expected to become only the third U.S. president to be impeached, after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 just before a House impeachment vote. Neither Johnson nor Clinton was convicted in the Senate.

The vote for Trump’s impeachment is said to be in little doubt in the Democratic-controlled House.

Trump is counting on the Republican majority in the Senate to exonerate him.

In repeated tweets Sunday he mocked a process that, to judge by his frequent tweets, appears to consume him.

He retweeted one conservative commentator as saying: “The President did nothing wrong here. There is no crime,” before adding: “Impeachment Hoax!”

Some influential Senate Republicans have suggested they have already made up their minds and don’t need to hear the evidence compiled by House Democrats in several weeks of hearings.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has promised “total coordination” with the White House and said there is no chance Trump will be convicted.

And Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant, told CNN, “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here,” dismissing the charges against Trump as “partisan nonsense.”

For Democrat Adam Schiff, the impeachment manager in the House, that attitude is “disgraceful.”

And Nadler said McConnell and Graham would be defying the oath required of all senators in an impeachment trial: “to do impartial justice.”

“It’s a complete subversion of the constitutional scheme,” he said.

But Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, said Sunday that Democrats had come up with “zero evidence” of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” the U.S. Constitution sets as the standard for impeachment.

“I think this is the beginning of the end for this show trial that we’ve seen in the House,” he told ABC’s “This Week.”

Nadler, however, painted a dire picture of what is at stake.

“This president conspired — sought foreign interference in the 2016 election,” he said, referring to Russian meddling. “He is openly seeking foreign interference in the 2020 election” by asking Ukraine to investigate Trump’s Democratic rivals.

“We cannot permit that to continue,” he said, adding that to allow such behavior would be “a subversion of the constitutional order.”

Nadler appeared on ABC with Schiff.

One of the two impeachment articles to go before the House charges Trump with abuse of power for conditioning military aid and a White House meeting on Ukraine’s launching investigations into Democrats ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The other charges him with obstructing Congress for refusing to cooperate with the inquiry and ordering other officials not to appear, a development Democrats say is unprecedented in American history.

The impeachment hearings have been a sometimes grim exercise for Democrats, who fear moderate members of the party from Trump-friendly districts could lose their seats next year if they vote to impeach.

One Democrat, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who has been a vocal opponent of impeachment, is expected to switch allegiance to the Republican Party in the coming days.

He reportedly held a long meeting with Trump on Friday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Anti-government protesters use their Laser ray lights, as they are sprayed by water from the riot police during a protest near the parliament square, in downtown Beirut Sunday. Lebanese security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons Sunday to disperse hundreds of protesters for a second straight day, ending what started as a peaceful rally in defiance of the toughest crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in two months.
Thousands protest violent crackdown in Beirut and Saad Hariri's expected return to office
Lebanese security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons Sunday to disperse hundreds of protesters for a second straight day, ending what started as a peaceful rally in defiance of...
This undated photo provided by the Anderson Family shows Cachin Anderson, a New York prisoner who killed himself while in solitary confinement. Prisoner advocates say Anderson's death and others illustrate how New York's prison system fails to ensure the safety of inmates who might hurt themselves if left alone in a cell.
NY solitary confinement inmate's suicide shows need for reforms, advocates say
The final two months of Cachin Anderson's life in New York's prison system were filled with warnings he was a man in crisis. He climbed on a sink and dove headfirst at the floor, saying he "want...
Male elephants are seen in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, in 2018.
Botswana bans pro hunting pair after killing of research elephant
Botswana's government has revoked the licenses of two professional hunters who shot dead a research elephant and then destroyed its collar to try to hide the evidence. In a statement late on Sat...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chairman and Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks before the start of the House Judiciary Committee's vote on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington Friday. Nadler said Sunday that President Trump's misconduct amounted to "a crime in progress" that threatens U..S democracy, as the full House prepares for a historic vote on impeachment. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , ,