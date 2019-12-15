Keiichi Tadaki (left), the head of the third-party panel investigating Kansai Electric Power Co.'s gift scandal, speaks at a news conference at the utility's headquarters in Osaka. | KYODO

National

Kepco's investigative panel can't make year-end deadline for Takahama gift scandal report

Kyodo

OSAKA – A third-party panel investigating the Kansai Electric Power Co. gifts scandal involving its executives and a former deputy mayor said Sunday it has interviewed over 700 people since October but cannot meet the utility’s year-end deadline.

“It is totally impossible to conclude the investigation within the year. I cannot promise to complete it by the end of the current fiscal year (in March),” panel head and former Prosecutor General Keiichi Tadaki told a news conference at Kansai Electric’s headquarters in Osaka.

The panel has conducted hearings with more than 100 current and former Kepco executives and employees as well as written interviews with around 600 employees and other people related to its nuclear division who might know more about the ¥318.45 million ($2.9 million) worth of gifts received from late Takahama Deputy Mayor Eiji Moriyama, whose town hosts a Kepco nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture.

The utility has acknowledged 20 people including former Chairman Makoto Yagi received the gifts over several decades, and the panel plans to look into whether similar gestures took place at Kepco facilities other than Takahama and investigate its nonnuclear divisions as well.

“We will continue to respond to the investigation sincerely while promoting our own steps to strengthen compliance,” Kansai Electric said in a statement.

Kansai Electric President Shigeki Iwane has said he will resign on the day the panel submits its report. Yagi stepped down in October.

The scandal came to light in September, exposing the shady ties between Japan’s nuclear industry and local public officials.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese support rate for Abe's Cabinet tumbles to 42%, dropping for second month in a row
The approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet has fallen 6.0 points since November to 42.7 percent, marking the second straight month of decline, amid criticism he uses taxpayers' ...
Offshore landfill work takes place Friday at the planned relocation site in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base.
Henoko dispute between Okinawa and Japan's central government seen further intensifying
While Saturday marked the first anniversary of the start of landfill work at a planned U.S. base site in the Henoko coastal area in Okinawa, the dispute between the central government and the pr...
Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, lay flowers at Peace Memorial Park in the city of Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday.
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visit the main war dead memorial in Okinawa
Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, visited Peace Memorial Park in the city of Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday, laying flowers at the National Okinawa War Dead Mauso...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Keiichi Tadaki (left), the head of the third-party panel investigating Kansai Electric Power Co.'s gift scandal, speaks at a news conference at the utility's headquarters in Osaka. | KYODO

, , , ,