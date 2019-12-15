National

Japan moves to tighten rules on handling of browsing history data by third parties

JIJI

A Japanese government commission has proposed tightening rules on the provision of browsing history data, which can be used as personal information, to a third party.

The government’s Personal Information Protection Commission made the proposal as part of an outline it compiled on Friday.

Browser cookies, which store data on users’ internet activities, are widely used by companies to place advertisements that reflect each user’s likes and tastes.

Under the current law, such data is not regarded as personal information unless it can lead to personal identification when viewed in combination with other data such as membership information.

Out of concern that companies might use such data to identify individuals, the commission’s outline calls for making it obligatory to obtain the consent of people to the provision of their data to a third party when it is clear that their data can be used as personal information.

But the commission did not propose imposing levies on companies violating the information protection law, apparently reflecting the business world’s cautious stance toward such a measure.

The outline also seeks to tighten regulations on overseas firms, as the distribution of information has become increasingly globalized. The plan would enable Japanese authorities to force overseas companies handling personal information in Japan to file reports, to give them orders and to carry out on-site inspections.

In addition, the outline included a measure to allow the disclosure of the names of companies that disobey government orders.

The government plans to draw up a bill to revise the law based on the outline and submit it to the next year’s ordinary Diet session, which is expected to start next month.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A meeting of Japanese and Chinese lawmakers was reportedly canceled last month after Beijing demanded that more lawmakers attend than those who visited Taiwan in October.
Annual Japan-China lawmaker meeting was nixed last month over Beijing bid to one-up Taiwan
A postponed meeting last month between Japanese and Chinese politicians was canceled because Beijing had demanded that Tokyo send more representatives than the number it sent to Taiwan in Octobe...
The Marumori town office in Miyagi Prefecture is flooded after Typhoon Hagibis hit the region in October.
Japan sees local government sign-ups for evacuation insurance triple in 18 months
The number of local governments signing up for insurance to cover the costs of disaster evacuation has nearly tripled over 18 months in the wake of major natural disasters over the past several ...
Offshore landfill work takes place Friday at the planned relocation site in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base.
Henoko dispute between Okinawa and Japan's central government seen further intensifying
While Saturday marked the first anniversary of the start of landfill work at a planned U.S. base site in the Henoko coastal area in Okinawa, the dispute between the central government and the prefe...

, ,