Annual Japan-China lawmaker meeting nixed last month over Beijing's bid to one-up Taiwan

Kyodo

A meeting of Japanese and Chinese politicians was canceled last month after Beijing demanded that more come from Tokyo than those who visited Taiwan in October, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

China requested that over 40 Japanese lawmakers take part in the meeting of their ruling parties in Gansu province, more than double the 19 who attended Taiwan’s National Day ceremony.

Beijing criticized the visit to Taiwan and said, “The number of Japanese lawmakers visiting China should be more than double that for Taiwan,” the sources said.

The request came as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party appeared set to win again in the 2020 presidential election in January, according to local polls.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since they split amid a civil war in 1949. Beijing has made it increasingly clear it is willing to take all measures necessary to reunite what it considers a renegade province with the mainland.

Japan had only 33 members ready to participate in the meeting because the Diet was in the middle of an extraordinary session.

The group led by LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai was initially planning to travel to China in early November. The pro-China Nikai was seeking to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during his stay.

The meeting was canceled even as Japan-China ties were improving after being strained by issues of wartime history and territorial rows. The two neighbors are preparing to welcome Xi to Japan next spring as a state guest, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said bilateral ties have returned to a normal track.

Earlier, the ruling parties said the visit to China was “postponed” without elaborating. It has yet to be rescheduled.

Since its launch in 2006, the meeting was held until 2009 before relations deteriorated over territorial disputes. It restarted in 2015.

An LDP member said, “Democracy movements in Taiwan and Hong Kong have affected diplomatic exchanges between Japanese and Chinese lawmakers”.

Beijing is struggling to contain the months-long demonstrations and riots in Hong Kong, while closely watching the election in Taiwan.

