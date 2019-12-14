Photo exhibition showcases 1964 Tokyo Olympics and key events that shaped era

A photo exhibition showcasing the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and major domestic and international events at the time, as well as selected photos of present-day Japan, will open Sunday in the run-up to next year’s Olympiad.

The exhibition at Tokyo International Forum features about 130 photos of Olympics and Paralympics Games as well as key events that helped shape the world in the early 1960s.

These photos include shots of the old and new national stadiums, weightlifter Yoshinobu Miyake as the first Japanese gold medal winner in the 1964 Games, and spectators watching the marathon from the back of a truck, as well as pictures of old and present-day Ginza and Shinjuku districts.

The nonprofit Japan Press Research Institute is staging the photo exhibition through Dec. 25 under the theme of “Passion, Olympics and 1964.”

“The year 1964 represented a mixture of new and old Japan,” Yutaka Nishizawa, chairman of the institute, says in his greetings. “If the year 1964 was described as being a swell of momentum, maturity may be the motif of 2020.”

Kyodo News has assisted the institute in the photo exhibition project.

Meanwhile, there was a new development Saturday concerning Kumamoto Prefecture’s attempts to be allowed to have popular character Kumamon join the torch relay for the 2020 Games.

An official at the organizing committee said that when it comes to the torch race, “a special exception is not permitted.”

The cuddly black bear-like character whose fame has even spread overseas, has missed out on becoming a runner for the torch relay, officials familiar with the matter said.

The Kumamoto Prefectural Government had sounded out the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics on whether its chubby mascot could participate in the relay, but the idea was rejected partly because the character “is not a human being,” the officials said.

To be eligible to be a torch runner, a person must be born before April 1, 2008. According to the local government, Kumamon, originally created to promote the March 2011 opening of the Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train service, is neither a person nor a bear and his age is a secret. As to its gender, it says the mischievous character is a “boy.”