Some of slain Japanese doctor's ashes to be buried in Afghanistan

FUKUOKA – Some of the cremated remains of Tetsu Nakamura, the Japanese doctor who was shot dead in Afghanistan last week, will be buried in the country based on his wishes, a person close to him said Thursday.

At a news conference in the city of Fukuoka, Zia-Ur-Rahman, a 64-year-old Afghan doctor and deputy representative in Afghanistan of Japanese humanitarian aid group Peshawar-kai, said Nakamura expressed his hopes to be buried in the Gamberi area in Afghanistan.

Bereaved relatives of Nakamura have agreed to the burial plan, according to the Afghan doctor, who was among the numerous participants at the funeral for Nakamura, held in Fukuoka on Wednesday.

Nakamura, 73, Peshawar-kai’s representative in Afghanistan, was shot dead by an armed group on Dec. 4 as he was riding in a car to an irrigation canal construction site from Jalalabad, the capital of the province of Nangarhar, in eastern Afghanistan. Five others traveling with him, including the driver, were also killed in the shooting.

According to Peshawar-kai, trees have been planted in the desert of Gamberi thanks to a project backed by the group and a memorial park has been constructed in the area.

The doctor, who worked with Nakamura for more than 20 years, said that members of the group are all students of the Nakamura school, adding that they share his philosophy and want to continue the group’s projects in Afghanistan.

Masaru Murakami, head of Peshawar-kai, will succeed Nakamura as the local representative and restart suspended medical services and other projects in stages, including the construction of irrigation channels.

The group plans to pay compensation to relatives of the driver and others who died alongside Nakamura during the attack.

A portrait of slain Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura at an intersection in Kabul | KYODO

