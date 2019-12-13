Business

ICE, IRS search Hispanic grocery stores in Atlanta area

AP

ATLANTA – Federal agents executed search warrants at multiple branches of a Hispanic grocery chain in the Atlanta area on Thursday, an official said.

Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were working alongside the IRS at six Super Mercado Jalisco locations, said ICE spokesman Lindsay Williams. He did not release any further information.

Super Mercado Jalisco has seven locations in the Atlanta areas, according to its website. Georgia state corporation records show that members of two families, the Pelayo and Covarrubia families, serve as officers of the company. The families also control produce, insurance and real estate businesses that trade under the name of Jalisco, the records show.

Jalisco is a Mexican state and common point of origin for many Mexican immigrants to the United States.

Locations include Duluth, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Norcross and Roswell, according to state records.

