Supporters of the plaintiff denounce a high court decision, which upheld a lower court ruling that rejected a claim by former tuna fishermen and bereaved relatives for state compensation over the 1954 U.S. hydrogen bomb tests at Bikini Atoll, as unjust in front of the court in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, on Thursday. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Ex-fishermen's appeal over hydrogen bomb testing at Bikini Atoll rejected

JIJI

TAKAMATSU, KAGAWA PREF. – Takamatsu High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that rejected a claim by former tuna fishermen and bereaved relatives for state compensation over the 1954 U.S. hydrogen bomb tests at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

In the lawsuit, the 29 plaintiffs have demanded a total of some ¥42 million from the Japanese government for hiding records of radiation exposure from the hydrogen bomb tests.

The plaintiff side claimed that the state had deliberately continued to cover up the records until they were disclosed in 2014 and that the fishermen from Kochi Prefecture, who were operating near Bikini Atoll at the time of the tests, lost opportunities to recover their health as a result.

“It’s unrecognizable that the government decided to hide the records,” said presiding Judge Takahisa Masuda at the high court in Takamatsu, the capital of Kagawa Prefecture said.

Kochi District Court last year turned down the damages claim, citing reasons including the expiration of a 20-year period in which the plaintiffs were entitled to demand compensation under the Civil Code. Meanwhile, the high court did not make any judgment on the subject.

“It would be difficult to give judicial relief by compensation claims, and we have no choice but to pin hopes on considerations by the legislative and administrative bodies,” the judge said.

“The high court ruling is extremely regrettable,” Miho Masumoto, 78, one of the bereaved relatives, told a news conference.

The plaintiff group will carefully consider whether to file an appeal to the Supreme Court, taking the plaintiffs’ old age into consideration.

