Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman attends a hearing in Nashville, Tennessee, in August. Tennessee's highest court has put a hold on the pending execution of the black inmate after he raised claims that racism tainted the jury selection at his trial. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Execution on hold in Tennessee after racism argument is raised

AP

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – The pending execution of a black inmate was put on hold Wednesday by Tennessee’s highest court after the inmate said racism tainted the jury selection at his trial.

In August, a Nashville judge approved an agreement between Abu-Ali Abdur-Rahman and Nashville’s district attorney to resentence Abdur’Rahman to life in prison because of the racism claims. Under the order, Abdur’Rahman was to remain on death row for 30 days until the order became final, at which time he would be reclassified and moved. However, Tennessee’s attorney general appealed the agreement three weeks later, putting the resentencing on hold and leaving Abdur’Rahman on death row.

Abdur’Rahman was scheduled to be executed in April, but the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Wednesday order puts that off until the appeal can be heard.

Abdur’Rahman was sentenced to die for the 1986 murder of Patrick Daniels. Police said Daniels and Norma Jean Norman were bound with duct tape and stabbed repeatedly with a butcher knife at Norman’s home.

Norman survived and Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has said he spoke with her before agreeing to the resentencing. Funk said Norman has forgiven Abdur’Rahman but does not want to see him ever released from prison.

Abdur’Rahman’s resentencing agreement with Funk came after Abdur’Rahman presented evidence that prosecutors at his original trial showed a preference for white jurors. In his appeal, Attorney General Herbert Slatery argued that the agreement “circumvented established legal procedures.”

Attorneys for Abdur’Rahman have argued that Slatery’s appeal threatens the division of power between the attorney general and local prosecutors. They argue that Funk does not require Slatery’s approval nor can Slatery veto Funk’s decisions.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks after the election results for his Islington North constituency in London were announced at a counting center in Islington early on Friday.
U.K. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to quit as crushing defeat looms
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would step down as his party faced its worst electoral defeat in 84 years, but he did not set a date for his departure and added he would remain in cha...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to speak after retaining his seat for Uxbridge and Ruislip South at the count center in Uxbridge, west London, on Friday.
Winning big, Johnson on course to deliver swift Brexit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory Friday that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in matter of weeks. For Johnson, whose 20-week tenure in power...
Jo Swinson
Some shock upsets from this week's U.K. general election
The British election threw up some shock results Friday, including the ousting of the pro-European Liberal Democrat leader and the fall of a veteran Labour lawmaker known as the "Beast of Bolsover....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman attends a hearing in Nashville, Tennessee, in August. Tennessee's highest court has put a hold on the pending execution of the black inmate after he raised claims that racism tainted the jury selection at his trial. | AP

, , , , ,