World

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time 'person of the year'

AP

NEW YORK – Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time’s youngest “person of the year” on Wednesday.

Thunberg, 16, has become the face of the youth climate movement, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half. Some have welcomed her activism, including her speeches challenging world leaders to do more to stop global warming. But others have criticized her sometimes combative tone.

“For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year,” the media franchise said Wednesday on its website.

Thunberg was in Madrid on Wednesday, where she addressed negotiators at the U.N.’s COP25 climate talks.

Last year’s Time winners included slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, where five people were shot to death; Philippine journalist Maria Ressa; and two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz (left) Esther Hayut, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel (center), and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a memorial service for former President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem on Sept. 19.
Israeli parliament starts dissolving itself for third election
The Israeli parliament began voting to dissolve itself on Wednesday and pave the path to an unprecedented third election within a year. The preliminary vote passed without objections. Barring a ...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, joined at right by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (far right) after announcing they are pushing ahead with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday.
U.S. Democrats unveil articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction...
Democrats in the House of Representatives announced two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, declaring he "betrayed the nation" with his actions toward Ukraine...
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.
Trump pays charities $2 million in damages as part of court settlement
Donald Trump on Tuesday paid $2 million in damages as part of a settlement over use of his former charity to further his political and business interests — the latest item on the U.S. president's l...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This handout image released Wednesday courtesy of Time shows Greta Thunberg, the magazine's person of the year. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,