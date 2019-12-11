Nokia, five Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Nokia Corp. said Wednesday that it has tied up with five Japanese companies in offering next-generation 5G network services to corporate customers.

The Finnish telecommunications giant will build the ultrafast communications networks with Japanese partners, including computer systems company NS Solutions Corp. and telecommunication equipment maker Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., mainly for manufacturers.

The tie-up, which also involves trading house Marubeni Corp., communications firm Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and data center operator Equinix Inc., comes as the Japanese government will start taking applications from companies for private 5G licenses later this month.

Demand for 5G networks, which can deliver data transmission speeds around 100 times faster than the current 4G networks, is expected to grow as manufacturers aim to connect devices at factories through 5G networks to boost productivity amid a labor shortage.

Nokia said it has already offered private wireless networks to over 120 corporate customers around the world.

“With spectrum availability now opening up in Japan, Nokia is bringing forth a unique combination of technology, services and partnerships,” John Harrington, head of Nokia Japan, said in a press release.