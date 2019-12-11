1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or other sexual minority: poll

A recent online survey has found that one in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or other sexual minority.

The Japan LGBT Research Institute Inc., a Tokyo-based think tank specializing in issues related to sexual minorities, conducted the poll in April and May on 428,000 people aged 20 to 69. It received 348,000 valid responses and about 10 percent identified as LGBT or with another sexual minority.

By sexual orientation, bisexual stood at 2.8 percent and questioning came at 1.4 percent. Asexual and gay were both at 0.9 percent.

By gender identity, nonbinary — not strictly identifying as male or female — stood at 2.5 percent, followed by transgender at 1.8 percent and questioning at 1.2 percent.

It defined sexual minorities as those who are not heterosexual cisgender, whose gender identity matches their sex at birth.

Considering the figure of 10 percent, “our society needs to face (the reality) in a sincere manner,” the Japan LGBT Research Institute said in November.

A different survey conducted in the same months on 2,578 people indicates that their presence is not necessarily well recognized.

The survey revealed that 83.9 percent responded that they were not aware of any LGBT people around them.

This can be attributed to other data that showed about 78 percent of LGBT people or sexual minorities have not told anyone about their sexual orientation or gender identity, the think tank says. About 25 percent want to come out if it does not affect their daily life and work while 40 percent said that they don’t need to do so even if no harm is expected.

About a half of LGBT and sexual minority respondents said the central and prefectural governments, local municipalities and companies need to make more efforts to make better environment for them.

Asked if their companies or schools have some educational programs for their employees to improve understanding of LGBT and sexual minorities, 12 percent responded that they do. Although it is up from 4.4 percent in 2016, the think tank says the figure is still very low.

In addition, the survey showed that most people in Japan are apparently familiar with the acronym LGBT now but their understanding of whom it refers to remains relatively low.

The online poll targeted showed that 91.0 percent were familiar with the term, while only 57.1 correctly understood its meaning.

The figures were up from 54.4 percent and 32.7 percent, respectively, in the previous survey in 2016 but indicate measures need to be taken for a better understanding of the LGBT community, Japan LGBT Research Institute said.