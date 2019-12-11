Steam rises from the White Island volcano in New Zealand on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Tremors worsen around New Zealand volcano, preventing recovery of bodies

Reuters

WHAKATANE, NEW ZEALAND – Increasing tremors on a volcanic island in New Zealand on Wednesday prevented the recovery of the bodies of eight people thought to be left on the island, two days after an eruption engulfed dozens of tourists in steam and hot ash.

Six people were killed in Monday’s explosion at White Island, which lies some 50 km (30 miles) off the mainland, with another eight missing and presumed dead and 30 injured.

Authorities monitoring the uninhabited island said conditions were worsening and there was now a 40 to 60 percent chance of a massive eruption similar to Monday in the next 24 hours.

“In summary, yesterday there was a high risk of an eruption. Today there is an even higher risk of an eruption. And the parameters are worsening at the moment,” Graham Leonard, a senior volcanologist at GNS Science, told a news conference in Wellington.

A plume of smoke could still be seen coming from the island.

RELATED STORIES

“I’ve spoken to many of those involved in the operation and they are very, very eager to get back there, they want to bring people’s loved ones home,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Reuters.

Police said the safety of recovery teams was the priority and are awaiting advice from experts on when they could access the island. That has prompted some criticism authorities are being too cautious.

“We cannot put other people in jeopardy to go out there until we’re absolutely certain that the island is actually safe,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird told a media conference in Whakatane, the town that is an access point for tourist trips to the island.

There were 47 people on White Island at the time of the eruption. Twenty-four of those were from Australia, nine from the United States, five from New Zealand, four from Germany, two each from China and Britain and one from Malaysia.

A mother and daughter have become the first Australians to be named as victims, media said on Wednesday. Brisbane woman Julie Richards, 47, and her daughter Jessica, 20, had been confirmed dead, family friend John Mickel told Sky News.

Aerial surveillance has detected no signs of life on the island, where at least one tour group was captured on automated webcams in the crater just a minute before the eruption.

Ardern said the primary focus was on caring for some 30 people who were injured and were being treated for burns at several hospitals around the country.

Of the 30 injured, police said 25 are in a critical condition, and the other five were classed as stable but serious.

“Our absolute focus at the moment is ensuring we have the very best care for those who are injured,” Ardern said in an interview at her office in Wellington’s parliament, where the country’s flag was flying at half-mast to respect victims of the tragedy.

“I do understand that many have very critical injuries.”

The death toll from Monday’s eruption rose to six after one victim died in hospital on Tuesday.

One of the private helicopter operators who landed on the island after the eruption and carried survivors back to the mainland said he thought conditions had been favourable and a recovery operation could be completed in about 90 minutes.

“For us, it’s 20 minutes to get out there. We could load those folks on and be back here in an hour and a half,” pilot Mark Law told the AM show on Three television.

“I know where they all are, and the conditions are perfect for recovery in my mind.”

Daily tours bring more than 10,000 visitors to the privately owned island every year, marketed as “the world’s most accessible active marine volcano.”

GeoNet raised the alert level for the volcano in November because of an increase in volcanic activity. The alert level was increased further after the eruption, and remains elevated.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, joined at right by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (far right) after announcing they are pushing ahead with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday.
Democrats unveil articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of C...
House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, declaring he "betrayed the nation" with his actions toward Ukraine as they pushed toward histor...
Police stand guard near the scene following a shooting, Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jerfsey.
Six killed in hourslong Jersey City gunfight
Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gunfight Tuesday that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours, authorities sai...
Firefighters, police officers and paramedics are seen Tuesday in front of the Ostrava Teaching Hospital, after a shooting incident in Ostava, Czech Republic. Police and officials say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in the hospita. Two others are seriously injured.
Gunman kills himself after murdering six patients at Czech hospital
A gunman killed himself Tuesday after shooting dead six patients at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, in what the country's prime minister has called "an immense tragedy. The atta...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Steam rises from the White Island volcano in New Zealand on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,