People walk on a street in Hong Kong's major shopping district. The Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday that it expects slower growth than expected for Asian economies this year and next. | KYODO

Business

ADB downgrades 2019 and 2020 growth forecast for developing Asian nations

Kyodo

MANILA – The Asian Development Bank expects slower growth than expected for developing nations on the continent this year and next, it said in a report Wednesday, citing weakening domestic investment due to external factors such as the U.S.-China trade war for its 5.2 percent expansion forecast.

In its Asian Development Outlook Supplement, the Manila-based bank revised its initial growth forecast of 5.7 percent for 2019 and 5.6 percent for 2020, which it subsequently trimmed down last September to 5.4 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, for developing Asia, an ADB region that groups 45 member economies that include China and India but not Japan.

“Prolonged trade tensions still comprise the primary risk to the outlook,” the report said, also citing factors such as slowing global trade and economic activity, and a global downturn in electronics.

The report said China’s economic growth is projected to slow to 6.1 percent this year, and 5.8 percent in 2020, from actual growth of 6.6 percent in 2018.

The ADB noted that “a trade deal provisionally agreed” to by China and the United States on Oct. 11 is “limited in scope and has not been finalized,” and that “there is no rollback of prior tariffs, and anticipated December tariffs may still be implemented.”

RELATED STORIES

“Elusive trade conflict resolution weighs on sentiment and activity in the region, with further delay still the foremost downside risk to the forecasts,” the report said.

The economy of Hong Kong, which has been rocked by prolonged and ongoing civil unrest, is forecast to contract 1.2 percent this year and grow 0.3 percent in 2020. It posted 3.0 percent growth in 2018.

“External demand weakened steadily as the global economy slowed and the (U.S.-China) trade conflict dragged on. Domestic demand also worsened significantly as civil disturbances disrupted commerce and shook consumer and business confidence,” the report said about Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, India’s growth forecast is also reduced to 5.1 percent for this year, from the earlier projection of 6.5 percent last September, “as the foundering of a major nonbanking financial company in 2018 led to a rise in risk aversion in the financial sector and a credit crunch,” the ADB report said.

“Also, consumption was affected by slow job growth and rural distress aggravated by poor harvest. Policy support will help growth recover to 6.5 percent in 2020,” it added.

The report also touched on areas outside developing Asia, including the United States where the forecast remains at 2.3 percent for 2019 and 1.9 percent for 2020. It grew 2.9 percent in 2018.

Japan, meanwhile, the world’s No. 3 economy, is forecast to post 1.0 percent growth this year, down from the initial forecast of 1.2 percent, although its forecast for 2020 is maintained at 0.5 percent.

“The main risks to the outlook are a surprisingly abrupt slump in domestic consumption and any worsening of the global growth slowdown or trade tensions,” the report said about Japan.

Inflation in developing Asia, meanwhile, is projected to go up to 2.8 percent this year, and 3.1 percent next year, from the September forecast of 2.7 percent this year and next.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A "Peter Rabbit" exhibition is seen at a hotel in Nagano Prefecture in October 2018. Sony Corp.'s U.S. unit has acquired Silvergate Media Holdings Ltd., the producer behind the "Peter Rabbit" TV series.
Sony buys 'Peter Rabbit' production firm to bolster content business
Sony Corp.'s U.S. unit has acquired Silvergate Media Holdings Ltd., the producer behind the "Peter Rabbit" TV series, for $195 million (¥21 billion) to enhance its content business for ...
A computer rendering shows Haneda Airport Garden, a planned large-scale complex comprising hotels and shopping areas connected to Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Sumitomo to build hotels with over 1,700 rooms at Tokyo's Haneda Airport
Two hotels, with a total of more than 1,700 rooms, will be built in Tokyo at Haneda, one of the world's busiest international airports, according to Sumitomo Realty and Development Co. Sumitomo ...
Hybrids by Japanese automakers, such as the Lexus LC500h, are appealing to Chinese consumers keen to heed the government push toward new-energy vehicles, but who aren't ready to shift to purely electric autos.
Japanese hybrids beating slump in China's car market
China's once-in-a-generation car slump is hobbling carmakers around the globe that placed their bets on what is the world's biggest auto market. But one group is weathering the slowdown unscathed: ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk on a street in Hong Kong's major shopping district. The Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday that it expects slower growth than expected for Asian economies this year and next. | KYODO

, , , ,