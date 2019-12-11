Sumitomo to build hotels with over 1,700 rooms at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

Two hotels, with a total of more than 1,700 rooms, will be built in Tokyo at Haneda, one of the world’s busiest international airports, according to Sumitomo Realty and Development Co.

Sumitomo said Tuesday a large-scale multipurpose development complex connected to the airport, comprising the hotels, shopping areas and an open-air bath with a view of Mount Fuji, will be named “Haneda Airport Garden.”

The hotels will be largest built on airport premises in Japan, and the 43,000 square-meter development area will start opening in March to serve the rising number of tourists coming to the country, it said.

Japan welcomed more than 30 million tourists in 2018, and the government is working toward an annual target of 40 million next year. The realty company expects 22 million inbound tourists will travel through Haneda in 2020 when the Olympics and Paralympics are held in Tokyo.

Haneda Airport Garden’s two hotels will offer a total of 1,717 hotel rooms, with the Villa Fontaine Grand directly connected to the airport’s international terminal.

Major international airports usually have around 10,000 hotel rooms within a 5-kilometer radius, but Haneda only has around 2,100, according to Sumitomo.

The development will also have a 700-person-capacity hall for international conferences, smaller conference rooms and around 90 food and gift shops.

A bus terminal on the ground floor will have 900 buses with direct routes to popular tourist spots, including some outside of Tokyo, such as Hakuba, a ski resort town in Nagano Prefecture.