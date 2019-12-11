Police stand guard near the scene following a shooting, Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jerfsey. | AP

Officers shot, one fatally, in Jersey City standoff

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said law enforcement officers were shot Tuesday during a standoff in Jersey City as residents and schoolchildren were placed under lockdown.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop confirmed that two officers were struck by gun fire, with one sustaining a fatal injury.

“We still have an active scene but all the schools in the area are secure and all children are accounted for,” Fulop said in a separate tweet.

Heavy gunfire was exchanged for at least an hour, The Associated Press reported. Both the New Jersey State Police and the NYPD said they were assisting the active shooter investigation.

