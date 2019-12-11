World / Crime & Legal

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says FBI may have acted in 'bad faith' on 'baseless' Russia probe

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he is still not fully convinced that the FBI acted without bias when it opened its 2016 investigation into links between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

In his first interview since Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a scathing report that faulted the FBI for missteps in how it sought a wiretap on a former Trump campaign adviser, Barr said he still has doubts on the FBI’s motives to pursue what he called a “baseless” investigation.

“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press,” Barr said on NBC News, noting the FBI committed “gross abuses” and its behavior was “inexplicable.”

“I think that leaves open the possibility that there was bad faith.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A copy of the Articles of Impeachment are seen Tuesday in Washington. House Democrats announced they are pushing ahead with two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — charging he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine.
White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges
President Donald Trump will address the two impeachment charges brought by Democrats on Tuesday during the U.S. Senate trial phase of the proceedings — continuing to opt not to argue the merits of ...
FBI Director Christopher Wray poses for a photo after an interview with The Associated Press Monday in Washington. Wray says the problems found by the Justice Department watchdog examining the origins of the Russia probe are "unacceptable."
Trump sharply criticizes 'current' FBI head after Russia probe report is upheld
President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at FBI Director Christopher Wray, expressing dissatisfaction that Wray didn't cast a watchdog report on the origins of the Russia investigation as devastat...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, joined at right by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (far right) after announcing they are pushing ahead with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday.
Democrats unveil articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of C...
House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — pushing toward historic votes over charges he threatened ...

, , , , ,