Hong Kong police defuse nail bombs designed 'to kill and to maim'

AP, AFP-JIJI

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police said they defused two large homemade bombs packed with nails and designed “to kill and to maim people” in the latest reported seizure of weaponry during six months of anti-government protests that have shaken the city.

The authorities are investigating whether the devices found Monday were linked to the political unrest in the city.

Bomb disposal officers rushed to Wah Yan College in Wanchai district on Hong Kong Island after a janitor noticed the devices. They were reported to be complete, fully functional and ready to be used.

The origin of the explosive devices was not clear, but the Police said they believed the college was not the target for the bomb-maker and that they were likely being hidden there for later use.

Police said they were radio-controlled and designed to be triggered with mobile phones. They contained 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of high explosives and shrapnel that would inflict injury. Their blast could have been felt over a distance of 100 meters (yards) or more.

Alick McWhirter, the police explosive squad’s senior disposal officer, said that had the bombs exploded, they could “have killed and injured large numbers of people.”

In July, police announced the seizure of about 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of TATP, which has been used in militant attacks worldwide. Other recent seizures in Hong Kong involved far smaller amounts, just 1 gram, of TATP, or tri-acetone tri-peroxide.

