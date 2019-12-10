Hard disk theft suspect in Kanagawa data leak had posted 3,900 similar devices for sale

A man suspected of fraudulently obtaining hard disk drives containing data managed by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government has posted over 7,800 items, including over 3,900 HDDs for sale online, the company he had been working for said Monday.

Yuichi Takahashi, 51, a former employee of Tokyo-based data erasure company Broadlink Co., also told police that he stole the devices almost every day, saying it was easy to do in the early morning before work began, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Takahashi began posting HDDs and USB drives for sale on the auction website of Yahoo Japan Corp. and the online marketplace run by Mercari Inc. after he joined the company in 2016, according to the firm. Broadlink fired Takahashi last Friday.

Takahashi was arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Friday for stealing 12 HDDs that had been stored in a room at the firm used for data deletion. While the HDDs are different from the Kanagawa-linked disks, he admitted taking 18 memory devices related to the prefecture, according to sources.

The Kanagawa-linked disks contained large amounts of data, including personal information.

President Shoichi Sakaki and other Broadlink officials apologized for the incident at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. The company said it had only conducted surprise inspections of employees’ belongings, designed to prevent items from being taken fraudulently, on an irregular basis.

Other than Kanagawa Prefecture, no other central or local government bodies and no corporations have been confirmed to be affected by the fraudulent acts. The company will check its past records against stolen memory devices put on sale to confirm any impact to organizations other than the prefecture.

“We sincerely apologize for the leak of important data due to a problem in our control system,” Sakaki said. He added that Broadlink will suspend business for about a month or more until it implements prevention measures, after which he will resign.

The president also asked people who may have purchased the stolen memory devices to contact the company, revealing that several people have already done this.