This Dec. 4 photo by UNICEF Samoa shows 7-month-old Tiresa Muliselu receiving a Vitamin A supplement at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Samoa's capital city Apia. | ALLAN STEPHEN / UNICEF / VIA AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

No reprieve as Samoa measles death toll hits 70, U.N. sends aid

AFP-JIJI

APIA – A devastating measles outbreak has continued to spread in Samoa, with the death toll reaching 70, as the United Nations on Monday released $2.6 million in emergency aid to combat the epidemic.

Official figures showed there were 112 new cases in the 24 hours to Monday morning, despite a massive immunization drive last week that saw the entire Pacific nation shut down for two days.

In New York, the U.N. undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Mark Lowcock, announced the aid had been released.

“The people of Samoa will not fight this outbreak alone,” Lowcock said in a statement. “We can and must move swiftly to stop this deadly outbreak in its tracks.”

The funds will go toward vaccinations, obstetric and neonatal care for infected mothers and newborns, clean water and public health information campaigns, the U.N. said.

Samoa’s government said the mobile vaccination teams had succeeded in ensuring 90 percent of the 200,000-strong population was immunized, up from around 30 percent when the epidemic began in mid-October.

However, the vaccine takes 10-14 days to take effect, meaning it is too early to say whether the outbreak has peaked.

The total number of cases was 4,693, with 229 people currently in hospital, including 16 critically ill children.

Infants are the most vulnerable to measles, which typically causes a rash and fever but can also lead to brain damage and death.

Among the 70 dead, 61 are children aged four or under.

Health authorities have blamed “anti-vaxxers” spreading conspiracy theories for the low immunization rate that left Samoa’s children so vulnerable to a measles outbreak.

Outbreaks elsewhere in the Pacific, including Tonga, Fiji and American Samoa, have been easier to contain because of higher immunization rates, with no deaths reported.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) activists take part in a torch light procession to protest the government's Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati on Monday. India's parliament saw raucous scenes Monday and protests raged in the northeast of the country as MPs debated legislation that stands to give citizenship to religious minorities from neighboring countries, but not Muslims.
India's lower house passes contentious nationality bill seen as anti-Muslim
India's lower house passed controversial legislation early Tuesday that will grant citizenship to religious minorities from neighboring countries, but not Muslims, amid raucous scenes in parliament...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks to greet U.S. President Donald Trump at the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea in June. The U.S. on Monday called a U.N. Security Council meeting this week on the risk of North Korean "provocation" as Pyongyang demands U.S. concessions by a yearend deadline.
U.S. backs out of UNSC meeting over North Korea's human rights, instead wants look at 'provocatio...
The United States changed its mind and is now refusing to sign a letter that would have authorized the U.N. Security Council to hold a meeting Tuesday on the human rights situation in North Kore...
A man watches as a plume of steam is seen above White Island early off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, Tuesday.
'No signs of life' on NZ volcano island after disaster 'waiting to happen'; eight missing feared ...
New Zealand said on Tuesday that eight people were missing, presumed dead, a day after a volcano unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least five people and i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This Dec. 4 photo by UNICEF Samoa shows 7-month-old Tiresa Muliselu receiving a Vitamin A supplement at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Samoa's capital city Apia. | ALLAN STEPHEN / UNICEF / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,