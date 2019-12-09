World

'Hungry artist' eats banana in $120,000 piece of art at Miami gallery

AFP-JIJI

MIAMI – The move was bananas … or maybe the work was just too appealing.

A performance artist shook up the crowd at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach on Saturday when he grabbed a banana that had been duct-taped to a gallery wall and ate it.

The banana was, in fact, a work of art by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled “Comedian” and sold to a French collector for $120,000.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, David Datuna, who describes himself as a Georgian-born American artist living in New York, walks up to the banana and pulls it off the wall with the duct tape attached.

“Art performance … hungry artist,” he said, as he peeled the fruit and took a bite. “Thank you, very good.”

A few bystanders could be heard giggling before a flustered gallery official whisked him to an adjoining space for questioning.

But the kerfuffle was resolved without a food fight.

“He did not destroy the art work. The banana is the idea,” Lucien Terras, director of museum relations for Galerie Perrotin, told the Miami Herald.

As it turns out, the value of the work is in the certificate of authenticity, the newspaper reported. The banana is meant to be replaced.

A replacement banana was taped to the wall about 15 minutes after Datuna’s stunt.

“This has brought a lot of tension and attention to the booth and we’re not into spectacles,” Terras said. “But the response has been great. It brings a smile to a lot of people’s faces.”

Gallery director Peggy Leboeuf said that no legal action is planned against Datuna.

“He was not arrested, but we asked him to leave the booth and to leave the fair,” she said.

“We have his contact and everything, so we can go further, but I don’t think we will.”

Cattelan is perhaps best known for his 18-carat, fully functioning gold toilet called “America” that he had once offered on loan to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The toilet, valued at around $5 million to $6 million, was in the news again in September when it was stolen from Britain’s Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of wartime leader Winston Churchill, where it had been on display.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet ministers speak to callers on the phone at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre in central London on Sunday.
U.K. parties in final hunt for votes before Thursday election
Britain's political parties embarked Sunday on a final hunt for votes ahead of this week's general election, making last-ditch appeals to shore up support and persuade their backers to go to the po...
Sanna Marin, a candidate for Finnish prime minister, is seen after the Social Democratic Party's vote on the country's leader in Helsinki on Sunday.
Sanna Marin, set to be Finland's youngest-ever prime minister, seeks to heal rifts and create jobs
Finland is set to get its youngest-ever prime minister. Sanna Marin, 34, won the backing of the Social Democratic Party on Sunday, with 32 votes against 29 for rival Antti Lindtman. The parliame...
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, speaks during a town hall Sunday at the Coralville Marriott & Conference Center, in Coralville, Iowa.
Facing new test, rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg pledges openness but cautiously
In his rise to the top tier of the Democratic race for president, Pete Buttigieg has impressed voters with his unflappable demeanor. But that moderate bearing is being tested as his opponents chall...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaced the artwork "Comedian" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. The original piece, which had sold for $120,000, was eaten by a performance artist in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. | REUTERS

,